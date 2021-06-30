Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Crypto Overview:I need evidence that the low is in place and that is what I explain in today for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: tracking two counts
Trading Levels: 35000 followed by 36,500 are the important levels of support for Bitcoin long traders.Major level TL2|2,000 as tested support for Ethereum using a Classic TradingLevel Pattern
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: We are currently long, however the safe long trade would be the 35,000 as the tested support with a classic
tradinglevels pattern for the trade set up and the next important level is 38,000
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
