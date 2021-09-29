Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum there is a good case for being bearish and bullish, in regards to the Elliott wave count both markets are getting to a point of no return, meaning that is a trading session or two we will know if the crypto markets will be be bearish or bullish.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis 45,000 resistance held, the next step for the bullish case is to develop a solid support on 43000, if the 42,000 becomes the resistance then the bears have control of the market.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: mTL3|43,000 the Midpoint mTL5|45,000 and Minor Group2 46,500|47,200|48,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Its cross roads for being bearish or bullish, the video explains what to do in both cases.
trading tip: less is more, make the first position very small, get it to break-even and then add another position. The first step is to half the initial risk, always think how you can do that. halving your risk doubles your improvement as a trader.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
13:30 Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis.
16:50 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
