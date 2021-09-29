Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.

Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum there is a good case for being bearish and bullish, in regards to the Elliott wave count both markets are getting to a point of no return, meaning that is a trading session or two we will know if the crypto markets will be be bearish or bullish.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis 45,000 resistance held, the next step for the bullish case is to develop a solid support on 43000, if the 42,000 becomes the resistance then the bears have control of the market.

Trading Levels Bitcoin: mTL3|43,000 the Midpoint mTL5|45,000 and Minor Group2 46,500|47,200|48,000.

Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Its cross roads for being bearish or bullish, the video explains what to do in both cases.

trading tip: less is more, make the first position very small, get it to break-even and then add another position. The first step is to half the initial risk, always think how you can do that. halving your risk doubles your improvement as a trader.

Video Chapters:

00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.

13:30 Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis.

16:50 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.