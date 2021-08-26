Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Overview: Bitcoin can now have a top in place and we now also have the first Impulse wave lower, a breach of 46,500 would confirm this.
Technical Analysis Bitcoin: Upside target is 51,100 the 61.8% retracement level as the resistance.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave ii of (iii) lower.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 50,000 Major Trading Level with Minor Group 1 53K and Group2 below 48000|4772|46500 as support.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short on next breach of 46,500.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK at inflection point, 11% upswing likely
Chainlink price is hovering above the $23.71 support level, hinting at a potential rally. A bounce off the said demand barrier might push LINK up by 11% to 26.47. If the $22.06 foothold is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Another billionaire ramps up crypto investments as Bitcoin gains mainstream acceptance
Billionaire Simon Nixon has decided to increase allocation to cryptocurrencies in his family office, Seek Capital. The firm views the new asset class as an essential part of the future. A Goldman Sachs survey found that nearly 50% ...
Cardano to launch ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum tokens on testnet next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Terra added on Alto CryptoIRA as LUNA price eyes 30% ascent to reclaim all-time high
Terra price has rallied 10% in its quest to reach the all-time high at $34.78. LUNA becomes one of the 19 cryptocurrencies to be added on Alto Crypto IRA. The ascent to reach an all-time high is sprinkled with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.