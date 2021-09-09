Bitcoin Overview: Bullish Corrective.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Major Trading Level (TL5) 51,100 the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave (c) of b) back to 49 - 50k then lower.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Minor Group2 48000|4772|46500 keep in mind the 40,000 as the 50/62% retracement after the retest of 50K Major Level TL5.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral.
