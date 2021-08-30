Crypto Bitcoin BTCUSD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Bitcoin Overview: Bitcoin does not have a top in place, it's moving through a bullish corrective pattern.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Major Trading Level (TL5) 50,000 basically the 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave ii or 4 see video.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: 50,000 Major Trading Level with Minor Group 1 53K and Group2 below 48000|4772|46500 as support.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Neutral.
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
13:10 Mara Elliott Wave Analysis.
15:00 Riot Elliott Wave Analysis.
15:00 TOTAL Elliott Wave Analysis.
19:10 ADAUSD Elliott Wave Analysis.
24:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
21:30 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
