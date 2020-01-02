- Cryptocurrency sentiment is still looking poor in the new year.
- BTC/USD is trading 1.18% lower and is under both major EMA's.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD chart is still in the downward sloping channel on the daily chart below.
The price is still under the daily 55 and 200 EMA's.
6,430 is still the support level to beat for the bears.
Only a convincing close above 8K would change the trend as it would make a higher high higher low wave.
Volumes have also been very low as we are suffering a hangover from the holiday period.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7092.91
|Today Daily Change
|-82.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|7175.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7182.62
|Daily SMA50
|7460.41
|Daily SMA100
|8021.55
|Daily SMA200
|9266.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7235.96
|Previous Daily Low
|7145.96
|Previous Weekly High
|7689.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|7031.87
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7201.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7180.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7135.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7095.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7045.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7225.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7275.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7315.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $7112 and supports the psychological level for the time being before a predictable incursion into the upper 6000-dollar zone.
How to use the ETH/BTC cross to accumulate crypto value in 2020
Many of the biggest exchanges in the world, like Binance, are pure crypto-to-crypto, meaning you can buy and sell crypto by using other cryptos. The most popular base currency is either USDT or Bitcoin.
Ethereum goes through Muir Glacier unaffected
ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $128.40 and recovered to $129.40 by the time of writing. The initial resistance is created by psychologic $130.00 reinforced by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
XRP/USD bearish flag subject to breakout
Price action is narrowing within a bearish pennant structure via the daily chart view, potential breakout south is eyed. A near-term ascending trend line is being tested to the downside by the market bears, a breach could invite another wave of selling.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.