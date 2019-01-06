Bitcoin technical analysis: Can BTC/USD surpass $9,000 by the end of this week?
BTC/USD daily chart
- After Thursday’s crash, BTC/USD found support on the $8,280 support line and bounced back up to $8,550.
- In the early hours of Saturday, BTC/USD is priced at $8,545.
- The market also finds support at the upward trending line and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.
- The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 65.60.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour BTC/USD price is trending upwards in a channel formation.
- The 4-hour market found resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
- The price was trending below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that it was under-valued. The bulls eventually took the price back inside Bollinger band.
- The market found support on the $8,225 line.
- The signal line is looking to cross over the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line, which showed decreasing bearish momentum.
BTC/USD hourly chart
- The hourly BTC/USD price has been trending underneath the Ichimoku clouds.
- The green Ichimoku cloud acts as resistance to the hourly price.
- The hourly BTC/USD price is currently trending upwards in a channel formation.
- Immediate resistance on the upside lies at $8,600.
- The Elliot oscillator has 20 consecutive bullish sessions with increasing intensity.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8547.32
|Today Daily Change
|-2.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|8549.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8046.36
|Daily SMA50
|6504.42
|Daily SMA100
|5328.4
|Daily SMA200
|4642.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8577.49
|Previous Daily Low
|8110.7
|Previous Weekly High
|9090.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|7889.67
|Previous Monthly High
|9090.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|5266.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8399.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8289.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8247.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7945.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7780.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8714.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8879.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9181.26
