Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD weekly bullish flag structure eyed

Bitcoin price is trading in the negative territory, down some 3.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is flirting with critical support at $9000 a weekly level.

The bulls have so far been rejected by the upper acting trend line of the flag formation.

BTC/USD weekly chart

BTC/USD price action via the weekly chart view is sitting on a critical support level around the $9000 price mark, as it continues to move within a bullish flag pattern.

BTC/USD daily chart

It can be seen clearly via the daily, the importance of $9000, big supply to the upside is observed from $10,500-11,000 range.

Spot rate: 9,464.71

Relative change: -3.30%

High: 9,938.63

Low: 9,016.83