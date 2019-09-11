Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD subject to big $9500 support retest

-
Bitcoin price in the session on Wednesday is trading with losses of some 0.50%.
-
BTC/USD remains under pressure, as the price heads for another retest of lower acting support in narrowing triangular structure.
-
BTC/USD bears could again make another break for the $9500 area, critical near-term support.
Spot rate: 10,063.45
Relative change: -0.70%
High: 10,274.32
Low: 9,864.18
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10044.6
|Today Daily Change
|-49.85
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|10094.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10163.65
|Daily SMA50
|10413.95
|Daily SMA100
|10280.22
|Daily SMA200
|7827.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10387.07
|Previous Daily Low
|9934.62
|Previous Weekly High
|10942.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|9541.38
|Previous Monthly High
|12325.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|9321.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10107.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10214.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9890.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9686.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9437.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10342.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10591.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10795.26
BTC/USD daily chart
-
BTC/USD bears are pushing the price for another retest of lower acting trend line within the triangular structure.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
-
Upside is capped via the 60-minute chart view, by supply that runs from $10,000 up to $10,200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD stays dangerously close to $10,000,
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls struggle to keep the price above $10,000. The coin tested waters below this critical handle twice on Wednesday; however, each time new buyers popped in and saved the situation.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles below $180.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion has broken below $180.00 to trade at $178.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD returns above $71.00 after a short-lived dip below $70.0
Litecoin is range-bound with a bearish bias on Wednesday. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 has stayed unchanged both in recent 24 hours and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.