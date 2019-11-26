John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD slump to $6,500 a temporary setback, falling wedge pattern hints

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin reverses the recent downtrend after hitting support at $6,500.
  • Short term analysis suggests that Bitcoin has a bullish bias; therefore, defending $7,000 support is essential.

Spot rate: $7,161

Relative change: 35

Percentage change: 0.5%

Trend: Short-term bullish

Volatility: Expanding

BTC/USD daily chart

The technical picture for Bitcoin is bearish according to the RSI lethargic recovery within the oversold.

A long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will eventually break the barriers to make a return above $13,800.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has a short term bullish bias, especially with the MACD’s bullish cross towards the mean line.

If the bulls defend $7,000 support, recovery towards $8,000 is likely to come easy.

BTC/USD 1-hour

Apart from the 50 SMA support, a short ascending trendline is proving to be a worth anchor.

The supply zone at $7,400 must be broken for Bitcoin to open the gate towards $8,000.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7165.5
Today Daily Change 39.78
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 7125.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8355.21
Daily SMA50 8410.7
Daily SMA100 9119.02
Daily SMA200 9351.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7376.39
Previous Daily Low 6526.82
Previous Weekly High 8633.09
Previous Weekly Low 6787.81
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7051.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6851.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 6642.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 6160.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 5793.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 7492.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 7859.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 8342.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

