Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD slump to $6,500 a temporary setback, falling wedge pattern hints

- Bitcoin reverses the recent downtrend after hitting support at $6,500.
- Short term analysis suggests that Bitcoin has a bullish bias; therefore, defending $7,000 support is essential.
Spot rate: $7,161
Relative change: 35
Percentage change: 0.5%
Trend: Short-term bullish
Volatility: Expanding
BTC/USD daily chart
The technical picture for Bitcoin is bearish according to the RSI lethargic recovery within the oversold.
A long term falling wedge pattern suggests that Bitcoin will eventually break the barriers to make a return above $13,800.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Bitcoin has a short term bullish bias, especially with the MACD’s bullish cross towards the mean line.
If the bulls defend $7,000 support, recovery towards $8,000 is likely to come easy.
BTC/USD 1-hour
Apart from the 50 SMA support, a short ascending trendline is proving to be a worth anchor.
The supply zone at $7,400 must be broken for Bitcoin to open the gate towards $8,000.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7165.5
|Today Daily Change
|39.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|7125.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8355.21
|Daily SMA50
|8410.7
|Daily SMA100
|9119.02
|Daily SMA200
|9351.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7376.39
|Previous Daily Low
|6526.82
|Previous Weekly High
|8633.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|6787.81
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7051.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6851.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6642.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6160.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5793.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7492.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7859.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8342.05
