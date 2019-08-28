Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sellers remains strong on $11,000 region

- Bitcoin price in the session on Wednesday is trading in minor positive up some 0.60%.
- BTC/USD price action is trading very close to an ascending trend line of support.
- The psychological $10,000 mark still remains somewhat vulnerable to downside risks.
Spot rate: 10,233.19
Relative change: +0.60%
High: 10,282.93
Low: 10,028.09
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10243.67
|Today Daily Change
|71.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|10172.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10662.9
|Daily SMA50
|10619.6
|Daily SMA100
|10020.84
|Daily SMA200
|7372.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10377.78
|Previous Daily Low
|10024.67
|Previous Weekly High
|10954.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|9757.33
|Previous Monthly High
|13195.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|9080.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10159.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10242.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10005.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9838.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9652.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10358.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10544.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10711.7
BTC/USD daily chart
- Price action is moving within an ascending channel formation via the 60-minute chart view. There is somewhat a potentially clear view for a move back into $10,500 territory.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term buying area protecting price from free-falling below the $10,500 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
