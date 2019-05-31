Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sees big pennant retest
- Bitcoin price in the second part of Friday is trading in positive territory, up some 2%.
- BTC/USD had a large pullback in the session on Thursday, after very briefly printing highs up within the $9000 territory.
- Price action has retested a breached pennant structure, completing a breakout and retest.
Spot rate: 8433.17
Relative change: +1.78%
High: 8458.99
Low: 8110.740
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8420.67
|Today Daily Change
|145.94
|Today Daily Change %
|1.76
|Today daily open
|8274.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7979.76
|Daily SMA50
|6434.25
|Daily SMA100
|5281.8
|Daily SMA200
|4632.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9090.94
|Previous Daily Low
|8006.61
|Previous Weekly High
|8304.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|7253.29
|Previous Monthly High
|5632.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|4052.2
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8420.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8676.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7823.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7373.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6739.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8908.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9541.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9992.59
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action via the 60-minute chart view has broken out from near-term range-block formation, inviting an additional wave of buying pressure.
BTC/USD daily chart
- The price via the daily had previously broken out from a pennant structure and has now retested.
