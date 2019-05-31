Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD sees big pennant retest

  • Bitcoin price in the second part of Friday is trading in positive territory, up some 2%. 
  • BTC/USD had a large pullback in the session on Thursday, after very briefly printing highs up within the $9000 territory. 
  • Price action has retested a breached pennant structure, completing a breakout and retest. 

 

Spot rate:                  8433.17

Relative change:      +1.78%

High:                         8458.99

Low:                         8110.740 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8420.67
Today Daily Change 145.94
Today Daily Change % 1.76
Today daily open 8274.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7979.76
Daily SMA50 6434.25
Daily SMA100 5281.8
Daily SMA200 4632.43
Levels
Previous Daily High 9090.94
Previous Daily Low 8006.61
Previous Weekly High 8304.28
Previous Weekly Low 7253.29
Previous Monthly High 5632.53
Previous Monthly Low 4052.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8420.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8676.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 7823.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 7373.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 6739.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 8908.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 9541.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 9992.59

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action via the 60-minute chart view has broken out from near-term range-block formation, inviting an additional wave of buying pressure. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • The price via the daily had previously broken out from a pennant structure and has now retested. 

