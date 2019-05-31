Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD second attempt at $9000 eyed
- Bitcoin price in the second part of Friday is trading in minor positive, gains of some 1.7%.
- BTC/USD moving within an ascending channel formation, with eyes on another attempt at $9000.
- Aside from the $9000 mark, resistance is seen further ahead at $9500 territory.
Spot rate: 8425.45
Relative change: +1.70%
High: 8467.39
Low: 8110.70
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8421.08
|Today Daily Change
|146.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.77
|Today daily open
|8274.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7979.76
|Daily SMA50
|6434.25
|Daily SMA100
|5281.8
|Daily SMA200
|4632.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9090.94
|Previous Daily Low
|8006.61
|Previous Weekly High
|8304.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|7253.29
|Previous Monthly High
|5632.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|4052.2
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8420.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8676.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7823.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7373.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6739.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8908.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9541.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9992.59
BCH/USD 60-minute chart
- The price via the 60-minute chart has broken out from a narrowing range formation and retested, leaving the door open to some further upside pressure.
BCH/USD daily chart
- Price action is moving within a rising ascending channel formation, at bulls another $9000 retest.
