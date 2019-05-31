Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD second attempt at $9000 eyed

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin price in the second part of Friday is trading in minor positive, gains of some 1.7%. 
  • BTC/USD moving within an ascending channel formation, with eyes on another attempt at $9000. 
  • Aside from the $9000 mark, resistance is seen further ahead at $9500 territory. 

 

Spot rate:                  8425.45

Relative change:      +1.70%

High:                         8467.39

Low:                          8110.70

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8421.08
Today Daily Change 146.35
Today Daily Change % 1.77
Today daily open 8274.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7979.76
Daily SMA50 6434.25
Daily SMA100 5281.8
Daily SMA200 4632.43
Levels
Previous Daily High 9090.94
Previous Daily Low 8006.61
Previous Weekly High 8304.28
Previous Weekly Low 7253.29
Previous Monthly High 5632.53
Previous Monthly Low 4052.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8420.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8676.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 7823.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 7373.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 6739.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 8908.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 9541.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 9992.59

 

BCH/USD 60-minute chart

  • The price via the 60-minute chart has broken out from a narrowing range formation and retested, leaving the door open to some further upside pressure. 

BCH/USD daily chart

  • Price action is moving within a rising ascending channel formation, at bulls another $9000 retest. 

