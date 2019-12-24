Volumes are light and BTC/USD is trading 036% lower.

The price rejected the 55 daily EMA to move lower on Monday.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The Bitcoin price rejected the 55 daily EMA on Monday to move lower overnight and in early Christmas eve trade.

For the downtrend to continue a break of 6,432.04 would confirm a new lower low wave.

The market has been bearish since late June and it looks like it's not stopping,

The bulls need a break of 8K to take out the previous wave high.

There is also the 200EMA resistance zone to take out too.

