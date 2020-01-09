Bitcoin is trading just 0.06% lower today as it takes a breather from higher levels.

The price has dipped below the pivotal 8K level once again.

4-Hour BTC/USD Chart

Bitcoin is taking a breather after hitting a high of 8,464.41 it seems.

7,868.08 is the next support level but it is not marked on the 4-hour chart below.

Beyond that, the one marked on the chart is the previous wave high of 7,689.90.

These two levels are very important for supporting the price.

The price is still above the 55 and 200 4-hour EMA's which is a good sign.

The RSI has also started dipping lower but it could be setting up for a bullish failure swing, we need to wait and see.

Additional Levels