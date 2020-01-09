  • Bitcoin is trading just 0.06% lower today as it takes a breather from higher levels.
  • The price has dipped below the pivotal 8K level once again.

 

4-Hour BTC/USD Chart

Bitcoin is taking a breather after hitting a high of 8,464.41 it seems.

7,868.08 is the next support level but it is not marked on the 4-hour chart below.

Beyond that, the one marked on the chart is the previous wave high of 7,689.90.

These two levels are very important for supporting the price.

The price is still above the 55 and 200 4-hour EMA's which is a good sign.

The RSI has also started dipping lower but it could be setting up for a bullish failure swing, we need to wait and see.

 

Bitcoin Analysis

 

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7908.14
Today Daily Change -136.41
Today Daily Change % -1.70
Today daily open 8044.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7362.13
Daily SMA50 7329.81
Daily SMA100 7921.88
Daily SMA200 9221.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8464.41
Previous Daily Low 7862.94
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8092.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8234.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 7783.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 7522.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 7182.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 8384.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 8725.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 8986.46

 

 

