Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD is subject to another wave of selling pressure given the lack of support

Bitcoin price is trading marginally in the red down some 0.20% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price is trading in between two key zones, resistance to the upside at $9000-500 range, to the downside $7500 big support.

The price is gradually giving back its 2019 gains, trading at lowest levels since June.

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action is subject to further downside pressure, following the critical $9000 bottom area being breached earlier in the week.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

The price is narrowing via the near-term view, as it consolidates, ahead of a further committed move, which appears to be stacked in the favour of market bears.

Spot rate: 8439.4

Relative change: -0.20%

High: 8446.54

Low: 8321.16