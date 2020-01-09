Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD heading for big double bottom neckline retest

  • Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some 1.80% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD bulls have lost momentum for now, as the price runs towards its second consecutive session in the red. 
  • The next significant level of support is eyed at $7600, which had previously capped upside. 

 

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price via the weekly chart view continues to move within a bullish flag structure. BTC recently was rejected by the upper descending trend line. 

BTC/USD daily chart

Price action via the daily chart view had formed a double bottom formation, the neckline is subject to a retest at $7600. 

Spot rate:                 7,904.06

Relative change:     -1.80%

High:                         8047.20

Low:                          7854.84

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7896.85
Today Daily Change -147.70
Today Daily Change % -1.84
Today daily open 8044.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7362.13
Daily SMA50 7329.81
Daily SMA100 7921.88
Daily SMA200 9221.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8464.41
Previous Daily Low 7862.94
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8092.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8234.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 7783.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 7522.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 7182.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 8384.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 8725.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 8986.46

 

 

