Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD heading for big double bottom neckline retest

- Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some 1.80% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD bulls have lost momentum for now, as the price runs towards its second consecutive session in the red.
- The next significant level of support is eyed at $7600, which had previously capped upside.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The price via the weekly chart view continues to move within a bullish flag structure. BTC recently was rejected by the upper descending trend line.
BTC/USD daily chart
Price action via the daily chart view had formed a double bottom formation, the neckline is subject to a retest at $7600.
Spot rate: 7,904.06
Relative change: -1.80%
High: 8047.20
Low: 7854.84
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7896.85
|Today Daily Change
|-147.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.84
|Today daily open
|8044.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7362.13
|Daily SMA50
|7329.81
|Daily SMA100
|7921.88
|Daily SMA200
|9221.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8464.41
|Previous Daily Low
|7862.94
|Previous Weekly High
|7525.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|6856.63
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8092.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8234.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7783.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7522.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7182.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8384.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8725.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8986.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
The game board of cryptocurrencies has always been high-risk territory. The high level of volatility, opposed by moments of almost no activity, generates contrasts in the mood of the trader that can expel him from the market.
Huobi confirms Ethereum Classic Agarata update; ETC/USD on the bullish spree
Ethereum Classic, now the 20th largest digital asset with the current market value of $591 million, is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. ETC/USD has gained nearly 3% on a day-to-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD reverses gains, $0.20 at risk
Ripple's XRP retreated from the recent high of $0.2255 to trade at $0.2055 at the time of writing. While the coin is still above pivotal $0.20, the upside momentum is fading away.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD bears emerge beneath the 100 SMA
Dash is in the green while the majority of cryptocurrencies are in the red. The digital asset is holding onto the gains accrued on the day whereby its trading 1% from the opening price of $52.44.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.