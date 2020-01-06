  • Bitcoin is trading 2.50% higher today as sentiment is still high.
  • The price has now converged into a triangle formation.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

There are a few key technical points of note at the moment.

The price is currently testing the 55 EMA at the time of writing.

The price has also converged into a triangle formation. 

The price has made a higher low and is now at the point of decision for the next higher high. 

There is also a bullish divergence on the RSI indicator marked in red.

Bitcoin Analysis

If we zoom out of the chart slightly we can see the broader formation is still in play.

The key resistance level still remains 8K as any close above would be seen as pretty bullish.

Lastly, one thing of note is how much lower the volume has become over time. 

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price  7540.18
Today Daily Change 186.71
Today Daily Change % 2.54
Today daily open 7353.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7216.37
Daily SMA50 7346.35
Daily SMA100 7929.1
Daily SMA200 9239.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7491.16
Previous Daily Low 7313.99
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7423.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7381.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 7281.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 7209.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 7104.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 7458.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 7563.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 7635.58

 

 

