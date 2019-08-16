Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD despite session gains price action remains vulnerable given bearish daily technical structure

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • The Bitcoin price in the session on Friday is trading in negative territory by some 1.55%.
  • BTC/USD price action is being supported a critical ascending trend line. 
  • Buyers are attempting to heavily protect the big psychological $10,000 mark, as the price flirts in and out of this territory, 

 

Spot rate:                10,159.021

Relative change:      -1.30%

High:                       10,413.44

Low:                         9,743.26

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10170.28
Today Daily Change -130.02
Today Daily Change % -1.26
Today daily open 10300.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10768.78
Daily SMA50 10872.13
Daily SMA100 9629.31
Daily SMA200 6959.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 10444.89
Previous Daily Low 9469.79
Previous Weekly High 12325.08
Previous Weekly Low 10564.42
Previous Monthly High 13195.19
Previous Monthly Low 9080.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10072.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9842.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 9698.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 9096.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 8723.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 10673.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 11046.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 11648.63

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily chart view is being supported by an ascending trend line. 

 

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

  • Price action via the 4-hour has formed a reversal doji, which saw the price push back above $10,000. Upside is capped by 4-hour resistance at $10,500.

