Bitcoin trades -2.38% lower today as sentiment remains weak.

The price is curently testing Monday's lows at 7,200.00.

BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart

Bitcoin has been grinding lower all session in a weak trading day for the digital coin.

The price has rejected the Monday (today's) low on the last 10-minute candle.

The price continues to trade under both the 55 and 200 EMA.

Volumes have been low due to thin holiday trade.

On the daily chart, the last candle looked bearish and Monday's (today's) has taken out Sunday's (yesterday's) lows.

Additional Levels