  • Bitcoin trades -2.38% lower today as sentiment remains weak.
  • The price is curently testing Monday's lows at 7,200.00.

BTC/USD 10-Minute Chart

Bitcoin has been grinding lower all session in a weak trading day for the digital coin.

The price has rejected the Monday (today's) low on the last 10-minute candle.

The price continues to trade under both the 55 and 200 EMA.

Volumes have been low due to thin holiday trade.

On the daily chart, the last candle looked bearish and Monday's (today's) has taken out Sunday's (yesterday's) lows.

Bitcoin price analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7216.71
Today Daily Change -170.23
Today Daily Change % -2.30
Today daily open 7386.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7185.16
Daily SMA50 7560.48
Daily SMA100 8111.93
Daily SMA200 9276.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7525.13
Previous Daily Low 7278.66
Previous Weekly High 7689.9
Previous Weekly Low 7031.87
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7430.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7372.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 7268.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 7150.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 7022.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 7515.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 7643.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 7761.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin liquidations neared $20 Billion on BitMEX; BTC/USD unaffected by the news

Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing.

The TRON Foundation to release 33 billion TRX on January 1

TRON Foundation plans to unlock 33 billion TRX tokens on January 1, 2020, according to the announcement made on Twitter.

Crypto Today:  Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD switched to the recovery mode

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours.  At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

