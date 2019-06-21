Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls ready for $10,000 and beyond
- Bitcoin price on Friday is trading with strong gains of over 4%, late in the session.
- BTC/USD bulls are driving hard towards $10,000 reclaim, which could be comfortably reclaimed very soon./
- The bulls have broken out from a rising channel formation, inviting further buying pressure.
Spot rate: 9918.4005
Relative change: +4.40%
High: 9953.59
Low: 9532.80
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- An additional wave of buying pressure came into play, after the price managed to breakout from a narrowing range-block.
BTC/USD daily chart
- The price is running at its third consecutive session in the green, as upside momentum picks up further pace.
