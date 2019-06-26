Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls not far from big $15,000 milestone; double-digit gains on Wednesday

Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin price on Wednesday is an outperformer, big gains of some 10.50 % in the second half of the day. 
  • BTC/USD bulls managed to break into the $12,000 territory, knocking down a large barrier. 
  • The next major milestone could very likely be $15,000, given the breakdown of $12,000-12,500 range. 

 

Spot rate:                 12,822.10

Relative change:      +10.55%

High:                        12,943.16

Low:                         11,671.45

 

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 12825.52
Today Daily Change 1069.81
Today Daily Change % 9.10
Today daily open 11755.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9054.24
Daily SMA50 8243.57
Daily SMA100 6544.42
Daily SMA200 5114.61
Levels
Previous Daily High 11791.68
Previous Daily Low 11001.48
Previous Weekly High 10231.17
Previous Weekly Low 8801.71
Previous Monthly High 9090.94
Previous Monthly Low 5266.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11489.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11303.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 11240.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 10726.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 10450.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 12031.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 12306.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 12821.3

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action was able to extend to the upside following a bullish flag breakout. 

 

BTC/USD weekly chart

  • The bulls have smashed through a large barrier seen at $12,000, making room for a $15,000 retest. 

