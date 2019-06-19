Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls calculating the return to $10,000
- Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in minor positive territory, holding gains of around 0.45%.
- BTC/USD has managed to settle above the $9000 territory, as the bulls calculate a return to $10,000.
- The price is up around 25% in the last nine days, as the 2019 recovery continues to maintain solid ground.
Spot rate: 9105.05
Relative change: -0.45%
High: 9208.56
Low: 9039.70
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- The 60-minute view can see the price action ranging at present, ahead of further committed moves.
BTC/USD weekly chart
- Price action is stabilizing above the $9000 price territory, the next major barrier eyed up at $9,500.
