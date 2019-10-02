Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls break above critical resistance

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price is trading marginally in the green, down some 0.55% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD failed to maintain upside momentum and has been forced back within a narrowing pennant structure. 
  • Resistance remains heavy at $8500, which could open the door to a $10,000 return should the bulls manage to break this down. 

 

BTC/USD daily chart

The price over the eight sessions has remained narrow, after the heavy fall between 20-24 September. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is moving within a bullish flag structure, subject to a near-term breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                  8,410.50

Relative change:      -0.55%

High:                         8,349.58

Low:                          8,171.86

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8288.04
Today Daily Change -33.72
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 8321.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9415.73
Daily SMA50 9912.71
Daily SMA100 10436.8
Daily SMA200 8416.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8532.46
Previous Daily Low 8199.99
Previous Weekly High 10092.72
Previous Weekly Low 7728.27
Previous Monthly High 10942.68
Previous Monthly Low 7706.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8405.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8327
Daily Pivot Point S1 8170.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 8018.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 7837.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 8502.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 8683.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 8835.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin (BTC) has a bullish potential in October - Research

Bitcoin (BTC) has a bullish potential in October - Research

Delphi Digital is a research company specializing in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks.

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls reclaim $56 support amid growing demand across the market

The cryptocurrency market is currently reviving the trend following minor corrections from what analysts regard as a fake. Litecoin is flexing its bullish muscles after failing to impress the investors over the last couple of days.

More Litecoin News

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00

EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at   $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86

More EOS News

The cryptocurrency market  failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory

The cryptocurrency market  failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory

The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed Bitcoin and all major altcoins back into the negative territory.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location