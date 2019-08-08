Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD big rejection again at $12,000

  • Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 2.2%.
  • BTC/USD bulls were rejected again by heavy supply within the $12,000 territory.
  • Price action is being supported by an ascending trend line via the daily chart view. 

 

Spot rate:                  11,649.15

Relative change:      -2.20%

High:                         12,021.88

Low:                          11,625.47

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 11678.72
Today Daily Change -292.53
Today Daily Change % -2.44
Today daily open 11971.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10386.09
Daily SMA50 10811.13
Daily SMA100 9176.76
Daily SMA200 6656.19
Levels
Previous Daily High 12150.2
Previous Daily Low 11385.94
Previous Weekly High 10669.04
Previous Weekly Low 9112.54
Previous Monthly High 13195.19
Previous Monthly Low 9080.79
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11858.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11677.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 11521.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 11071.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 10757.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 12285.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 12600.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 13049.91

 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  •  Price action broke out of a narrowing triangular structure, near-term support eyed at $11,500-200 range.

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • The price via the daily chart view is being supported to the upside by an ascending trend line. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC hovers around $11,800 as bears won't give up  - Bitcoin confluence

BTC/USD has been hovering around $11,800 handle after an initial attempt to move above $12,000 barrier during early Asian hours. The most popular digital coin is still moving within the long-term upside trend

Monero price analysis: XMR/USD regains ground, off the intraday low at $94.14

Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.6 billion is changing hands at $95.50 at the time of writing. 

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD struggles at $90.00

At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $90.22. despite some range-bound trading, the coin stays under bearish pressure following a strong sell-off from August 5 high reached on the background of Litecoin’s halving.

The ECB tightens approach to cryptocurrency market risk management

The European Central Bank (ECB) published a report “Understanding the crypto-asset phenomenon, its risks and measurement issues”. The document outlines the need for continuous monitoring of the crypto industry development.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism

The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.

