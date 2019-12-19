Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD bears back in control after rejection at $7500 barrier

- Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.90% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD is back within the control of the market bears, following a rejection at a daily barrier, $7500.
- Price action produced a double bottom formation via the daily chart view.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Weekly price action has formed a bearish pennant structure, subject to a potential breakout south.
BTC/USD daily chart
A decent bounce was seen after the price produced a double bottom, matching up with the 23 November low, down at $6500.
Spot rate: 7178.35
Relative change: -1.90%
High: 7372.12
Low: 7000
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7173.53
|Today Daily Change
|-113.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|7286.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7281.81
|Daily SMA50
|7997.77
|Daily SMA100
|8446.68
|Daily SMA200
|9327.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7452.54
|Previous Daily Low
|6432.05
|Previous Weekly High
|7654.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|7076.68
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7062.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6821.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6661.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6036.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5641.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7682.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8077.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8702.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
