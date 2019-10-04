Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bearish flag subject to breach

- Bitcoin price is trading marginally in the red, down some 1.00% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD is moving within a bearish flag via the daily chart view.
- A breach of the noted pattern would likely invite another strong wave of selling pressure.
BTC/USD daily chart
The price is moving within consolidation mode having formed a bearish flag structure, subject to a breakout.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
A lack of commitment observed via the 60-minute chart view, price action is narrowing.
Spot rate: 8,137.92
Relative change: -1.55%
High: 8,242.48
Low: 8,011.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
