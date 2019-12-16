Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD $7000 at danger of large panic selling if broken

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.15% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD continues to be firmly locked within the market bears control, with $7000 under threat.

The price runs the risk of a potential fast move down into the $500 territory.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price remains tilted to the downside, following its second consecutive week in the red. Pressure to the south has largely been in play since late June.





BTC/USD daily chart

Market bears are grinding down a critical resistance zone at $7000-6800, a breach would likely be punishing.

Spot rate: 7100.44,

Relative change: -0.15%

High: 7123.85

Low: 7029.85