Cryptocurrencies were subjected to choppy trading ahead of the North American open.

Bitcoin again tested resistance above $52,000 before a retreat to near $51,000. Negative real interest rates continued to provide underlying support for crypto assets.

There was buying on dips with consolidation below $52,000 later in the day as the US holiday curbed trading volumes.

There was fresh buying at the Asian open on Tuesday with bitcoin at 16-week highs just below $53,000 before a slight correction.

Bitcoins measured move target for the double bottom formation sits at $54331.