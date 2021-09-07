Cryptocurrencies were subjected to choppy trading ahead of the North American open.

Bitcoin again tested resistance above $52,000 before a retreat to near $51,000. Negative real interest rates continued to provide underlying support for crypto assets.

There was buying on dips with consolidation below $52,000 later in the day as the US holiday curbed trading volumes.

There was fresh buying at the Asian open on Tuesday with bitcoin at 16-week highs just below $53,000 before a slight correction.

Bitcoins measured move target for the double bottom formation sits at $54331.

Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice

Polkadot price is seeing a lack of buying pressure, which has led to a consolidation phase under a crucial resistance level. Moreover, a sell signal from the MRI indicator further limits any upside potential DOT has.

Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Ethereum and Solana have taken ...

El Salvador has confirmed the purchase of its first 400 Bitcoin just ahead of the new crypto legislation approaching. President Nayib Bukele revealed that the country would be continuing to buy more of the leading cryptocurrency as the deadline approaches on September 7.

XLM price has seen considerable growth over the past week. However, this ascent pushed Stellar to retest a crucial resistance barrier. A decisive close above which will reveal that the buyers are in control. XLM price rose roughly 31% from August 31.

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

