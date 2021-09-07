Cryptocurrencies were subjected to choppy trading ahead of the North American open.
Bitcoin again tested resistance above $52,000 before a retreat to near $51,000. Negative real interest rates continued to provide underlying support for crypto assets.
There was buying on dips with consolidation below $52,000 later in the day as the US holiday curbed trading volumes.
There was fresh buying at the Asian open on Tuesday with bitcoin at 16-week highs just below $53,000 before a slight correction.
Bitcoins measured move target for the double bottom formation sits at $54331.
