Bitcoin SV has pushed 1.29% higher on Monday as general crypto sentiment turned sour.

After the pattern breakout, the price broke trough a decent resistance level.

BSV/USD 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart below shows a bullish picture for Bitcoin SV.

Now bulls will be looking to target a break of 370 to keep the momentum going.

The triangle formation broke on decent volume which shows the market is backing the move higher.

The resistance on the way up 458.74 is the main high to keep an eye on.

As for support levels, 327 and the psychological 300 looks like the could stem any flow to the downside.