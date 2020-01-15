Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV/USD 100% surge brushes shoulders with $450

Bitcoin SV surges by over 100% to new 2020 highs marginally above $450.

The hunt for higher support as begun with $350 coming as a probable zone.

Bitcoin SV has left investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts in shock after blasting its way to new 2020 highs marginally above $450. Cryptoasset majestic recovery dwarfs all the gains experienced among the major digital assets.

Bitcoin SV is, however, retreating fast from the recent highs. The digital asset is trading at $375 at the time of writing. It is unclear how far the retracement will go. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that BSV could trim the gains further.

On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence trend says that the bulls are relatively in control. Therefore, a support above $350 will go a long way stabilizing BSV at higher levels, in turn, avoiding losses towards $300.

BSV/USD daily chart