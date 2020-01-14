John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin SV Market Overview: BSV/USD 25% surge smashes past the $200 hurdle

  • Bitcoin SV spikes incredibly amidst broad-based gains in the crypto market.
  • Support must be established above $200 to ensure that comeback back into the $100 range is avoided.

Bitcoin SV is arguably the most improved cryptocurrency this week. Although the entire market is generally bullish, BSV is up 25% in less than 24 hours compared to Bitcoin’s 4.4% and Ethereum’s 3.24%.

The 4-hour chart shows the price trading above the moving averages since the break past $100 in the first week of January. Other resistance zones that have given way to the bullish magic are $120, $140, $160 and $200.

Bitcoin SV is dancing at $205 and could hit higher levels based on the existing technical and fundamental picture. The RSI is leveling within the overbought while the MACD’s bullish cross continues to increase. All these technicals working hand in hand; will be the key ingredients that send BSV towards $220.

BSV/USD 4-hour chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

