Bitcoin SV halving is here for the first time: Will BSV/USD rally to $300?

- Bitcoin SV halving will take place on Friday, roughly a day after Bitcoin Cash halving.
- BSV/USD settles above $220 short term support; volatility following the halving is likely to pull the price closer to $300.
Bitcoin SV (BSV), the coin that hard forked from Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is set to undergo its first halving on Friday. The mining reward halving process is taking place barely a day after BCH went through a similar event.
The event will reduce by half the amount of BSV assigned to miners per block mined. Halving ensures that inflation is kept in check while maximum supply does not overshoot 21 million coins. This week’s event is expected to take place at block #630,000. Bitcoin SV is currently at block #629,864. It will take miners approximately 24 hours to hit block #630,000.
Impact of halving on BSV
Volatility is a factor associated with halving events not only for BSV but also when it comes to Bitcoin (BTC). At the same time, miners are bound to earn less for every block mined.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin SV is trading at $223 following more than 14% growth in the last 24 hours. Immediate support has been established above $220 as buyers focus on pulling the price above $250 resistance. The price has also settled past the moving averages in the 4-hour range. In this case, the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA have been turned into tentative support areas.
Looking beyond the halving, I expect heightened volatility in BSV price performance. Gains towards $300 are likely but losses are not out of the picture. Therefore, support at $200 must be defended at all costs. For now, the bullish trend is supported by both the RSI and the MACD.
BSV/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
