BSV is rumored to be listed at Coinbase, but it is just wishful thinking.

BSV/USD has reached a channel resistance amid cryptocurrency market recovery.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is changing hands at $356, off the recent high reached at $370 on February 9. At the time of writing, BSV has gained over 5% of its value amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. It has a market capitalization of $6.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.9 billion.

Coinbase and BSV rumors

Rumors are circulation on Twitter that Coinbase may add Bitcoin SV (BSV) in the list of tradable instruments. While the cryptocurrency exchange has not commented on the information as of yet, BSV supporters seem to be convinced that the coin will be listed on Coinbase. They note that the exchange has already added a button to buy BSV. According to Twitter user NAIL FORD the platform may be hoarding coins and waiting until it has enough of then to launch trading.

Once all @coinbase employees buy #BSV low they will list and enjoy the profits.

However, there is no confirmation that listing BSC is on Coinbase's agenda.

BSV/USD: Technical picture implies further range-bound trading with a bullish bias

On the intraday chart, BSV/USD is supported by SMA50 1-hour at $346.13. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $333.40. This barrier is created by SMA100 1-hour. This area separates the coin from a deeper sell-off towards $300.00.

On the upside, $360.00 creates the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. A sustainable move higher will open up the way to the recent high of $370 followed by psychological $400.

BSV/USD 1-hour chart