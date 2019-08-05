Max Keiser believes that Bitcoin will hit $15,000 this week.

Trump's ex-adviser says Bitcoin will become the currency of populists.

As Bitcoin made its way above $11,000, optimistic forecasts now seem all the more relevant. Representatives of traditional finance and political establishment join the chorus of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and hardcore bitcoin believers that predict strong growth for the first digital asset.

Max Keiser, a former Wall Street trader, said that Bitcoin (BTC) might break above $15,000 as soon as this week as confidence in fiat money and centralized systems were at historical lows.



"I'm sensing #Bitcoin will cross $15,000 this week. Confidence in central governments, central banks, and centralized, fiat money is at a multi-decade low," he tweeted.



"I'm confident. So I just burned another $10,000 in $USD shitcoin. Correlation does not equal causation, but whenever I burn a few thousand $USD, BTC price goes up significantly," he added.

Keiser's forecasts rhyme with the findings of the recent research published by Delphi Digital. The company believes that the perfect strong in the global economy will support Bitcoin growth and foster its mass adoption.

"The rising risk of currency devaluation, especially among reserve currencies, is a longer-term catalyst that should propel BTC higher along with gold," they say in the report.

Notably, ex-adviser of the US President Donald Trump Steve Bannon also joined the camp of Bitcoin believers. Recently he said that Bitcoin had great potential as a currency of global populist movement.

"Bitcoin will be an important part of the future populist revolution. Cryptocurrencies have a bright future ahead of them", he said in the interview with CNBC.

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,570, 7% higher from this time on Sunday.