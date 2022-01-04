Bitcoin is off to a slow start as traders ring in the new year. The cryptocurrency is down about 8% over the past week as demand from buyers slowed. The current price of around $46,000 is near the bottom of a two-week-long price range, which previously led to higher bids for BTC.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from an oversold level reached on Dec. 10. This suggests selling pressure is starting to wane, especially as downside exhaustion signals appeared on the daily chart for the first time since July.
BTC will need to return above its 200-day moving average, currently at $47,962, to yield further upside targets. The next level of resistance is seen at around $52,000, which could limit short-term gains.
For now, price momentum is slowing ahead of the Asian trading day, as buyers and sellers appear to be in a stalemate.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
