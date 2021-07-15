Bitcoin’s quick recovery from 2 1/2-week lows below $32,000 seen Wednesday doesn’t seem to have inspired buyers. The cryptocurrency remains locked in the $32,000-$33,000 range amid fresh signs of bearishness in daily chart indicators.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.