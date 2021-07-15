Bitcoin’s quick recovery from 2 1/2-week lows below $32,000 seen Wednesday doesn’t seem to have inspired buyers. The cryptocurrency remains locked in the $32,000-$33,000 range amid fresh signs of bearishness in daily chart indicators.
-
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has dropped below the two-month rising trendline. The pattern indicates that price consolidation may end with a bearish move.
-
The MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and gauge trend strength, is teasing a bearish crossover below zero.
-
However, intermediate-term studies favor a bullish breakout from the ongoing price squeeze.
-
On the higher side, the 50-day simple moving average at $35,240 remains the level to beat for the bulls.
-
Contracting Bollinger bands suggest a big move is overdue.
Bitcoin's daily chart
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
