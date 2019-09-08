Bitcoin struggles to build on Saturday's gains, still gains more than 6% for week

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) pair rose nearly 2% on Saturday but struggled to push higher as the lack of fundamental drivers behind that move suggested that it was a technical correction of the sharp drop witnessed on Friday. As of writing, the pair was trading at $10,380 losing 1% on the day. Despite today's fall, however, the pair remains on track to snap its three-week losing and was last up more than 6% on the weekly chart.
After breaking below the $10,000 handle toward the end of August, the pair didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses and is now seems to be fluctuating in the $10,000 - $11,000 comfort zone where it spent the majority of August.
Technical outlook
Saturday's rebound didn't cause a major change in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart and the indicator continues to move sideways near the 50 mark to confirm the near-term neutral outlook. $10.450 (50-day MA) aligns as the initial resistance for the pair. Following that level, a decisive break above $10,750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of June rally) could attract more buyers and lift the pair to $11,500 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of June rally).
On the downside, near-term technical support levels remain largely intact. $10,200 (Friday's low/20-day MA) could be seen as the first support before critical $10,000 (psychological level/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of June rally) and $9,320 (Aug. 29 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
