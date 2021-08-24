Initial support around $48K could stabilize the pullback.
Bitcoin (BTC) sellers returned at the $50,000 resistance level on Monday and remained active during Asian trading hours. The cryptocurrency was trading around $49,300 at press time and is up about 11% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $48,000, which could stabilize the pullback.
Bitcoin hourly price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. Source: TradingView
- Bitcoin is currently testing the 100-period moving average on the hourly chart, although the relative strength index (RSI) is not yet oversold.
- Selling pressure could subside at lower support levels between $45,000 and $48,000.
- The Aug. 6 breakout above $42,000 is encouraging, especially given the return of upside momentum.
- Buyers will need to defend support to yield the next upside target towards $55,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
