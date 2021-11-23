Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remained active over the weekend, although the upside was limited around the $60,000 resistance level.
The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate, with pullbacks limited toward $53,000 support.
Intraday chart signals are neutral, suggesting the current loss of momentum could continue into the Asian trading session. Buyers will need to defend immediate support around $55,000 and decisively break above the short-term downtrend in order to yield further upside targets.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is approaching oversold levels, which could support a price recovery similar to what took place in late September. However, previous failed attempts at sustaining an all-time price high of near $69,000 are a concern.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Despite the recent cryptocurrency market correction, digital asset investment products dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to grow. Data suggests that institutional investors are not concerned by the recent dip in prices.
Algorand price to rally 20% as ALGO approaches a crucial demand barrier
Algorand price has slithered lower and looks ready for a retest of the $1.59 to $1.69 support area. A bounce from this barrier is likely to propel ALGO by 20% to $2.08. A breakdown of the range low at $1.52 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Citigroup plans massive expansion of crypto division for institutional clients with 100 new hires
Citigroup recently appointed Puneet Singhvi to lead the digital assets team within the bank’s institutional client group. The investment bank believes that cryptocurrencies offer many benefits, including efficiency and transparency. 100 new hires are planning to be made for the cryptocurrency division at Citi as the bank continues to expand the team.
Axie Infinity bound for another dip before AXS can resume its uptrend
Axie Infinity price continues to outperform the broader cryptocurrency market but has spent the past couple of weeks filling a gap between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen. As a result, AXS would need to fall a further 15% from the current weekly candlestick open to return to the weekly Tenkan-Sen.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.