Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remained active over the weekend, although the upside was limited around the $60,000 resistance level.

The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate, with pullbacks limited toward $53,000 support.

Intraday chart signals are neutral, suggesting the current loss of momentum could continue into the Asian trading session. Buyers will need to defend immediate support around $55,000 and decisively break above the short-term downtrend in order to yield further upside targets.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is approaching oversold levels, which could support a price recovery similar to what took place in late September. However, previous failed attempts at sustaining an all-time price high of near $69,000 are a concern.