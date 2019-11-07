Bitcoin Still Fighting to Get Out of its Range

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (1.03%) lost his steam, which is dragging the rest of the sector, although the losses were only small retracements. The coins dragged the most were ALGO(-8%) and Stellar (-7.37%). Among this red panorama, the green notes were set by Tezos (+26.9%), Decreed (+13%), and Bitcoin Gold (+3.26%). In the Ethereum token sector, the best performers were Maximine Coin (MXM) (+18.5%), DxChain Token (DX) (+23.5%), IOTX (22.24%) and Mixin (XIN) (+17%).

The market capitalization of the sector decreased slightly to $250.964 billion (-0.35%). The traded volume also descended to $32.88 billion (-13.33%), and the Bitcoin dominance is held at 66.81%.

Hot News

Tezos surged up to 70% after being listed in the major crypto exchanges, Coinbase, Bitfinex, and Kraken. Although, according to some traders, the spread between these exchanges exceeded 20% for over an hour. Tezos advanced 20% in the last 24 hours.

JP Morgan has announced it will release an e-Wallet for e-commerce, as they think payment networks will deliver a substantial portion of its revenue in the next years. It is yet to be known if this e-wallet will be blockchain-based or not.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin continues dragged when buyers try to push it beyond $9,400. The price is currently held by the 50-period SMA, while the volume bars remain light. MACD gives no useful information. The only course of action we have is to wait and stalk. Our main levels to watch are $9,400 and $9170. Any movement beyond this range on increasing volume will be interesting for buyers and sellers.

Supports Pivot Resistances 9,243 9,349 9,400 9,170 9,540 9,050 9,600

Ripple

Ripple had a large bullish candle on heavy volume that crossed the 0.3065 resistance line but followed by another volume-heavy bearish candlestick that breached this level and even went through the $0.299 support, although it closed inside the range set by these two levels. Right now, the price is held just at $0.299 in a fight that seems to be gaining the sell-side. That said, the price is still above the 50 and 200-period SMA, and the Bollinger Bands still pointing upwards, so some positive bias is still there. The critical levels to keep watching are 0.295 to the downside and 0.3065 to the upside. We should take precautions, as we see that fake breakouts are hurting those who are buying them.

Supports Pivot Resistances 0.295 0.3 0.3065 0.29 0.311 0.283 0.317

Ethereum

Yesterday, Ethereum reached its oversold level and started to drift from its +2SD Bollinger line towards its mean line, bu ranging between $188 and $193, our key levels to watch (green). The price is still held by the 20-period SMA, which is the mean Bollinger line, but the previous candlestick draw an engulfing pattern so, it wouldn't surprise us a visit to the area outlined by the 50-period SMA ($184). Our key levels are $188 and %184 to the downside and $193 to the upside.

Supports Pivot Resistances 178 184 193.5 175 196 168 200

Litecoin

Litecoin buyers were behaving confidently and pushed the price up to $64.4, but there they found sellers, and it created an engulfing figure with higher volume. Now the price is close to the Bollinger mean line. The outlook is still bullish even though the MACD has made a crossover to the downside. Our key levels are $62 and $64.4. A crossing below $62 might preclude a visit to the 50-period SMA levels ($60).

Supports Pivot Resistances 62.1 63.8 64.4 61.5 65.5 61 66.5

