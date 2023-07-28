-
The BOJ announced a hawkish tweak to its yield curve control (YCC) program, shifting the hard cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to 1% from 0.5%.
-
Bond yields rose after the BOJ decision, offering negative cues to risk assets, including Bitcoin.
-
BOJ's YCC has been a major source of liquidity for global markets since 2016. The move away from the liquidity-boosting policy may have global repercussions.
Bitcoin (BTC) held above $29,000 early Friday, while Japanese and U.S. government bond yields rose after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained low-interest rates, but announced a slight hawkish tweak to its liquidity-boosting bond-buying program called yield curve control (YCC).
The central bank retained the short-term interest rate target at 0.1% and the YCC's 10-year government bond yield target around 0%. It also maintained its December 2022 decision to allow the 10-year yield to move 0.5% up and down each around the 0% target.
The bank, however, said that the 0.5% band would be a reference and not a hard cap, promising more flexibility in the yield curve control.
"The BOJ retained the language around 0.5% target for 10Y JGB, but moved the hard cap to 1%, with a vague language on "flexibility." I think this is basically a proper YCC tweak, with semantics designed to make people think it's not as hawkish as it is," rates strategist Rishi Mishra tweeted.
Chris Weston, head of research at foreign-exchange brokerage Pepperstone, said the new hard cap is 1%.
The BOJ says that the 0.5% range in the 10-year JGB will be a “references, not rigid limits— Chris Weston (@ChrisWeston_PS) July 28, 2023
That’s the flexibility. This is the new hard cap - *BOJ TO BUY 10-YEAR JGBS AT 1% EVERY BUSINESS DAY
The move comes days after the International Monetary Fund urged the BOJ to move away from the yield curve control to prepare for eventual interest rate hikes.
Several investment banks had anticipated a band widening to 100 basis points from 50 bps, with Goldman Sachs saying it might send out a wrong signal to the market.
Bitcoin did not see big moves following the BOJ decision and continued to trade sideways, around $29,250.
However, bond yields rose, offering negative cues to risk assets, including bitcoin. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose six basis points to 0.56%, reaching the highest since January. Its U.S. counterpart rose three basis points to 4.03%, extending the overnight 13 bps gain.
The BOJ relaxing its grip on the bond market at a time when the Federal Reserve and other major central banks look set to hold interest rates higher for longer might mean a challenging time for risk assets. BOJ's yield curve control – perpetual QE – has been a significant source of liquidity for the global markets since 2016. The program has also contributed to lowering borrowing costs across the advanced world.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price flaunts 40% in sustained uptrend on the back of active development activity
Cardano price is up 40% since the June 10 low of $0.22, sustaining above an uptrend line with prospects for more gains. As the token fills a triangle, a breakout with the directional bias pending confirmation is imminent.
Chainlink price struggles to recover despite $77 million worth of LINK accumulated by whales
Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris in mid-July 2023 was an opportunity for Chainlink to launch the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) into the early access phase.
US Justice Department drops political criminal charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to face multiple criminal charges in two months from now. But the disgraced former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bankrupt exchange should be thanking his lucky stars as he has been saved from a lengthier sentence thanks to United States' legal obligations.
Solana continues its 10% rally after fakeout
Solana (SOL) price slipped below a crucial support structure to balance out an imbalance. Completion of this goal was quickly followed by a spurt of buying pressure that undid the recent losses. Now SOL could trigger another swift rally to collect liquidity to the upside.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.