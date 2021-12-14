Bitcoin stays below a prior upside support line

Bitcoin opened with a downside gap last Monday, breaking below the upside support line drawn from the low of July 20th. The crypto had its ups and downs during the week, and yesterday, it fell near the 45040 barrier, marked by the inside swing highs of September 23rd and 24th. In our view, the near-term outlook remains negative, but we would like to see a decent break below 45040, before we start examining further declines.
Such a break may initially encourage declines towards the towards the 40740 or the 39400 zones, marked by the lows of September 29th and 21st respectively. However, if neither barrier holds, then the bears could dive towards the 34440 zone, marked by the low of July 26th.
We will start examining the bullish case again, if we see a strong recovery back above 59340, which provided resistance between November 21st and 30th. Bitcoin will be well above the aforementioned upside, and the bulls may decide to push towards the 62615 territory, the break of which could allow extensions towards the 66100 barrier, marked by the high of November 15th. If they don’t stop there either, then a break higher could pave the way towards the record peak of 68920, or even the round number of 70000.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
