Bitcoin starts retracing Saturday's drop after finding support near $8000

- Strong support for Bitcoin seems to have formed near $8000 handle.
- Near-term outlook remains bullish with daily RSI inching higher above 60.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lost more than 2% on a daily basis on Saturday and erased almost half of the gains it registered on Saturday. However, with the trading volume staying thin, the pair didn't have a difficult time finding support near the critical $8000 handle. As of writing, the pair was up 1.25% on the day at $8115.
The lack of significant fundamental drivers surrounding the cryptocurrency market suggests that Bitcoin is making technical movements.
Technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has stayed above the 60 mark following Saturday's pullback and started to edge higher on Sunday, suggesting that the bullish momentum is picking up steam. Additionally, Bitcoin closed the third straight day above the 100-day moving average (MA) to compliment the view that the leading cryptocurrency is likely to remain bullish in the short-term.
Bitcoin could encounter first resistance at $8400-8500 area (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/January 8 high) before targeting $8900-9000 area (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/psychological level). On the downside, a decisive breakthrough $8000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/100-day moving average) could trigger a deeper selloff and drag Bitcoin lower toward $7650 (January 10 low) and $7500 (20-day moving average).
Bitcoin daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies
The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours
DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough
BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias. Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.