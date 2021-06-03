Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its short-term support above $35,000 and could face resistance near $42,000. Prices continue to consolidate, suggesting selling pressure is weakening. Typically, volatility declines during consolidation phases, encouraging buyers to return, albeit briefly.

