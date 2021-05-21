BTC held support around $30K and upside appears limited towards $45K with high volatility into the weekend.
Bitcoin (BTC) is in recovery mode after a sharp correction this week. The cryptocurrency held support near $30,000 and was trading around $40,000 at press time. Volatility should remain high into the weekend and next week with upside limited towards $45,000 resistance.
- The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is oversold, which could keep buyers active at support levels.
- Bitcoin returned above the 100-day moving average, which should stabilize selling pressure.
- The broader uptrend is weakening but price will have to stay above $40,000 to maintain a bullish outlook.
- Resistance is seen around the 50-day volume-weighted moving average around $45,000, which could limit price recoveries over the short term.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
