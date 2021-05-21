Bitcoin (BTC) is in recovery mode after a sharp correction this week. The cryptocurrency held support near $30,000 and was trading around $40,000 at press time. Volatility should remain high into the weekend and next week with upside limited towards $45,000 resistance.

