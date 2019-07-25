Comparing Bitcoin and Gold Prices
Gold investors often turn to the precious metal as a hedge for when the rest of the financial markets are doing poorly. Taking a quick look at the Gold prices and comparing the chart to that of Bitcoin, you'd notice a correlation.
This shows that institutional investors are turning into Bitcoin when the equities markets are doing poorly. They then dump their digital asset holdings to buy stocks when prices drop. Bitcoin fs correlation to Gold has become more vivid after the 2017 bubble burst.
This brings me back to you. What are your thoughts on Bitcoin solutions and blockchain technology? Do you think Michael Casey fs case for bitcoin solutions make sense? After you subscribed, head over to the comment section, give me a shoutout and let me know.
