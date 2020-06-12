A look at the sell off in Bitcoin. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.

 

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.

Crypto scary movie on the panel

At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was. 

XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery

Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. 

ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280

The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.

LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50

Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up

After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings. 

