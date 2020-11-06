Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained $1000 in 24 hours to reach above $15,000 for the first time since January 2018.

MARKETS

U.S Election: Trump and Biden both predict victory. Lawsuits loom as key battlegrounds tighten;

Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as investors continue to wait for a result from the U.S. election. Dollar and U.S. yields head south while Bitcoin trades above $15,500;

COVID-19: Pennsylvania reports record cases. World suffers most deaths in a day;

This has been the strongest 3-day rally for FANMAG stocks ever (FB, AMZN, NFLX, MSFT, AAPL, & GOOG), up nearly 10%;

Tesla - Cathie Wood from Ark Invest sold some Tesla Shares to buy the dips in Alibaba, Paypal;

Uber — The rideshare stock gained 1.9% even though Uber's third-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street expectations;

Square — The payments stock surged more than 7% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share that more than doubled projections;

Roku — Shares of the streaming video company climbed 3% in extended trading after reporting a surprise adjusted profit for the third quarter;

Electronic Arts — The video game stock tumbled 7.3% after EA's second-quarter net bookings missed analyst expectations;

Peloton – Shares of Peloton dropped more than 5% following the bike maker's quarterly results. Peloton reported sales growth of 232% in its fiscal first quarter, while its earnings also beat expectations;

DAY AHEAD

Markets

U.S stocks rallied on Wednesday as investors keep betting Joe Biden is poised to be named President. The Dow Jones rose 1.88% while the Nasdaq gained 2.4%. The race between Biden and President Trump narrowed ever so slightly with an additional vote count released in Nevada, giving the Democrat a slight leg up on his Republican foe. Trump's legal team, meanwhile, is suing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, which are still counting ballots and where Trump is currently leading. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up around 1%. Gold and Silver soared around 3% and 6% respectively as dollar weakened. Bitcoin soared above $15,000.

Macro

At the FOMC meeting, the FED voted to keep short-term borrowing rates anchored in a range between 0%-0.25%. Economic activity remains "well below" levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the post-meeting statement said. This week's meeting yielded no new policy initiatives from the Fed.

Earnings reports today

Coca-Cola (COKE), CVS Health (CVS), Marriott International (MAR), Honda Motors Co (HMC - ADR), Hershey (HSY) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).