Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained $1000 in 24 hours to reach above $15,000 for the first time since January 2018.
MARKETS
U.S Election: Trump and Biden both predict victory. Lawsuits loom as key battlegrounds tighten;
Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as investors continue to wait for a result from the U.S. election. Dollar and U.S. yields head south while Bitcoin trades above $15,500;
COVID-19: Pennsylvania reports record cases. World suffers most deaths in a day;
This has been the strongest 3-day rally for FANMAG stocks ever (FB, AMZN, NFLX, MSFT, AAPL, & GOOG), up nearly 10%;
- Tesla - Cathie Wood from Ark Invest sold some Tesla Shares to buy the dips in Alibaba, Paypal;
Uber — The rideshare stock gained 1.9% even though Uber's third-quarter revenue came in below Wall Street expectations;
Square — The payments stock surged more than 7% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share that more than doubled projections;
Roku — Shares of the streaming video company climbed 3% in extended trading after reporting a surprise adjusted profit for the third quarter;
Electronic Arts — The video game stock tumbled 7.3% after EA's second-quarter net bookings missed analyst expectations;
Peloton – Shares of Peloton dropped more than 5% following the bike maker's quarterly results. Peloton reported sales growth of 232% in its fiscal first quarter, while its earnings also beat expectations;
DAY AHEAD
Markets
U.S stocks rallied on Wednesday as investors keep betting Joe Biden is poised to be named President. The Dow Jones rose 1.88% while the Nasdaq gained 2.4%. The race between Biden and President Trump narrowed ever so slightly with an additional vote count released in Nevada, giving the Democrat a slight leg up on his Republican foe. Trump's legal team, meanwhile, is suing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, which are still counting ballots and where Trump is currently leading. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up around 1%. Gold and Silver soared around 3% and 6% respectively as dollar weakened. Bitcoin soared above $15,000.
Macro
At the FOMC meeting, the FED voted to keep short-term borrowing rates anchored in a range between 0%-0.25%. Economic activity remains "well below" levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the post-meeting statement said. This week's meeting yielded no new policy initiatives from the Fed.
Earnings reports today
Coca-Cola (COKE), CVS Health (CVS), Marriott International (MAR), Honda Motors Co (HMC - ADR), Hershey (HSY) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY).
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin hits $15,000 for the first time since January 2018
Bitcoin has finally surpassed the $15,000 barrier after a massive 6% price spike in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has ignored the uncertainty surrounding US presidential elections and continues climbing higher.
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI ready for a 50% comeback
Yearn.finance appears to have found the bottom that analysts have been anticipating in the recent past. The hunt for a market bottom comes after the decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token lost ...
Ocean Protocol Price Analysis: OCEAN is primed for a 25% jump
Ocean Protocol jumped up from $0.2547 on October 7 to $0.5245 on October 28. Since then, it has gone down to $0.4639 at the time of writing. Technical analysis suggests that a jump to $0.5420 is on the cards for OCEAN.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE technicals turn bullish, but buyers face one major obstacle
Aave fell from $41.65 to $27.75 between October 23 to November 4. Since then, the bulls have pushed the price up to $31. The price is flashing several buy signals that could see the price go up to $50.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.